Aradippou municipal council unanimously opposed plans for a shelter for unaccompanied migrant minors, it said on Tuesday citing concerns over the decision-making process rather than the children themselves.

The proposal was for the shelter to be set up in an existing house in the town centre, near a primary school and both public and private kindergartens.

The municipality said it was not opposed to unaccompanied minors or the state’s duty to protect vulnerable children.

Its objections focus on a lack of consultation, transparency and proper planning before the proposal was made.

The council noted that it had not been consulted or invited to share its views prior to the decision.

It also claimed there was no public consultation with residents, despite community concerns.

It also said no study had been provided to justify the proposed location’s suitability and questioned whether all necessary approvals, including those for changing the property’s use, had been secured.

The council said significant decisions should only be made after meaningful dialogue with local authorities and residents, backed by proper documentation and transparency.

The municipality said it remains committed to the rights and welfare of unaccompanied minors while calling for better cooperation between central government and local authorities in the planning of such facilities.