A fire broke out at the former Corner Pub building opposite the presidential palace in Nicosia on Wednesday, prompting an emergency response to the area.

Speaking on social media, fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis announced that the historic building itself is now “completely burnt” with the roof having “entirely collapsed”.

Authorities had not released further details as to the cause of the fire at the time of publication, while the fire brigade remains at the scene.

The fire was then brought under control later on Wednesday evening.

The former Corner Pub was for many years a familiar landmark in the capital due to its prominent location opposite the palace, and as a Manchester United fans’ club.