Police are continuing to take statements as part of their investigation into the death of a three-year-old boy who fell from a hotel in Paphos, while toxicology tests carried out on the child’s father have returned negative.

Police spokesman Vyron Vyronos told CyBC on Tuesday that toxicology tests had been completed and “nothing was found”.

Investigators are continuing to gather witness statements and, once the investigation is complete, the case file will be forwarded to the legal service for instructions on any further action.

Police are investigating the father on suspicion of causing death by a negligent act, failure to fulfil his duty as head of the family and failure to protect a person under his care.

The child’s family, who had travelled to Cyprus for a holiday before the tragedy unfolded, has been offered psychological support from the relevant state services.

The father has been in police custody since Monday after the Paphos district court issued an eight-day remand order.