President Nikos Christodoulides is due to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and a number of foreign leaders in Paris on Tuesday, where he is attending France’s Bastille Day celebrations at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Christodoulides travelled to the French capital on Monday evening to attend the traditional military parade along the Champs-Élysées marking France’s national day.

Ahead of Tuesday’s parade, the president met members of the Cyprus National Guard contingent that will take part in the celebrations following an invitation from the French Armed Forces.

Addressing the elite unit in the presence of National Guard commander Lieutenant General Georgios Theodorou, Christodoulides said the invitation to parade with the flag of the Republic of Cyprus before heads of state and government carried significant symbolic importance.

He said the participation also reflected the strength of the strategic partnership between Cyprus and France, describing bilateral relations as being at their highest level.

Christodoulides is expected to return to Cyprus later on Tuesday afternoon.

He is accompanied in Paris by Deputy Government Spokesman Yiannis Antoniou and government officials.