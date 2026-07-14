The Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev) is set to host a high-level workshop tomorrow, July 15, 2026, at 14:00 at its headquarters in Nicosia to address the urgent need for reducing the cost of electricity in Cyprus.

The workshop will feature the participation of the Energy Minister Michalis Damianos, alongside key stakeholders active in the energy sector and the electricity market.

A comprehensive list of participants includes representatives from the Energy Ministry, the Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev), the Electricity Authority of Cyprus, the Cyprus Transmission System Operator, the Market Operator, the Distribution System Operator, and the Electricity Market Association.

Before the workshop officially commences, statements will be delivered by the minister Damianos and Oev president George Pantelides.