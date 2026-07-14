Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis on Tuesday held a formal meeting with the new Communications Commissioner Marios Pieri, as well as the new Assistant Communications Commissioner Georgios Georgiou.

This introductory encounter provided an opportunity to examine matters of mutual interest and to explore various methods of fostering closer ties between the two public bodies.

The primary focus of the discussion centred on ways to strengthen the cooperation between the Deputy Ministry of Shipping and the Office of the Commissioner of Communications.