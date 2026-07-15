EKO received 10 recognitions at the 2026 Cyprus Marketing Achievement Awards, at a ceremony held at Ayia Napa Marina, confirming its consistent commitment to investing in initiatives that create value for society, consumers and its retail network.

The Company won three Gold, two Silver and five Bronze awards for initiatives that stood out for their effectiveness, innovation and social impact.

The three Gold Awards were presented to the following initiatives:

Karaiskakio Foundation – Match for Life, in the CSR / Purpose-led Marketing category

ELPIDA Foundation, in the CSR / Purpose-led Marketing category

“Warm Embrace”, in the CSR / Purpose-led Marketing category

EKO won two Silver Awards for the EKO Safe Rider and EKO and the Cyprus Fire Service – Prevention & Protection initiatives, as well as five Bronze Awards for the “Here for You”, “EKO Smile Challenge” and “EKO Smile – Contest”, which were recognised in the Brand Awareness, Customer Loyalty & Engagement, Event & Experiential Marketing, Sales Promotion and Performance Marketing categories.

The awards were accepted on behalf of EKO by the Company’s Head of Marketing, Marina Tziakouri.

“These 10 awards are a great honour for EKO and a recognition of the collective efforts of our people and partners,” she stated. “We are especially proud because the most significant awards are for initiatives with a substantial social impact, proving that a strong marketing strategy can combine business effectiveness with a contribution to society. We remain committed to designing initiatives that create value, build relationships based on trust, and meet people’s real needs.”

These latest accolades reaffirm EKO’s strategic commitment to developing innovative initiatives that combine business efficiency with social responsibility, creating lasting value for customers, partners and Cypriot society.