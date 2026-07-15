A 28-year-old man has been remanded in custody after more than one kilogram of cocaine was discovered concealed in his body at Larnaca airport, authorities said on Wednesday.

The man was arrested on July 6 by members of the drugs squad (Ykan) and the customs department following an intelligence assessment regarding suspected drug imports into the Republic.

He was transferred to Larnaca general hospital, where medical supervision was provided until he safely expelled a total of 110 small bags in six packages containing cocaine.

According to authorities, the packages had a combined gross weight of one kilogram and 110 grams.

The suspect was discharged from hospital on Tuesday and appeared before the Larnaca district court on Wednesday, where a case was registered against him.

His case has been referred to the criminal Court for trial and ordered that the accused remain in custody until his next hearing, scheduled for October 5.