The European Commission opened nine new infringement procedures against Cyprus on Wednesday over the country’s failure to fully and promptly transpose a series of EU directives into national law.

The cases cover labour migration, environmental protection, the transport of dangerous goods, capital markets, financial services, hazardous substances in electronic equipment, agriculture, equality bodies and the functioning of the internal market during crises.

All nine procedures are at the initial stage, with the Commission sending letters of formal notice and giving the Cypriot authorities two months to provide details of the measures taken to comply.

Should the responses be considered unsatisfactory, the Commission may move to the next stage by issuing a reasoned opinion, before potentially referring the cases to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Cyprus is among 17 member states that received a formal notice over the incomplete transposition of the revised Single Permit Directive, which sets out the EU framework for the legal migration of workers from non-EU countries.

The revised directive introduces a faster procedure for granting a combined residence and work permit, with applications to be processed within a maximum of 90 days. It also strengthens workers’ rights by allowing them to change employers and by introducing complaint mechanisms and safeguards against exploitation.

A separate procedure concerns Cyprus’ failure to fully transpose the Environmental Crime Directive.

Cyprus is among 23 member states that failed to notify the Commission that they had fully implemented the new rules, which strengthen the EU framework for tackling serious environmental offences and provide for tougher penalties for acts causing significant, widespread or irreversible environmental damage.

Cyprus also received a formal notice over the incomplete transposition of new European rules governing roadside checks on vehicles transporting dangerous goods.

The delegated directive updates inspection procedures, replaces the existing standard checklist and revises the categories of risk associated with possible violations.

Another procedure concerns the Listing Act Directive, which is intended to strengthen European capital markets and improve access to financing for smaller companies.

The Commission said Cyprus was among the member states that had failed to notify it of complete implementing measures by the required deadline.

Cyprus is also facing proceedings over the incomplete implementation of amendments to EU financial rules under the revised European Market Infrastructure Regulation framework.

The changes concern the management of risks linked to derivatives transactions, the operation of investment organisations and the supervision of financial institutions.

The country is among the member states that have not fully incorporated the amendments into national law and must now inform the Commission of the measures it has taken.

The Commission also opened proceedings against Cyprus and six other member states for failing to transpose specific amendments to the EU directive restricting the use of hazardous substances in electrical and electronic equipment.

The changes concern time-limited exemptions for the use of lead in specific applications, without lowering the level of protection afforded to human health and the environment.

A further case relates to the incomplete transposition of an implementing directive setting out procedures for examining certain varieties of agricultural and vegetable species.

The Commission has asked the Cypriot authorities to address the identified shortcomings within two months.

Cyprus also received a formal notice over its failure to fully incorporate two directives setting standards for the operation of equality bodies.

The rules establish minimum requirements regarding the independence, resources and powers of national organisations responsible for tackling discrimination.

The final case concerns a directive setting out emergency procedures for product conformity assessments, market surveillance and the operation of the single market during periods of crisis.

Cyprus is among 24 member states that received a formal notice over the incomplete transposition of the legislation.

The Commission launched a total of 15 infringement initiatives on Wednesday, nine of which involve Cyprus.

All the cases concerning Cyprus remain at the formal notice stage. Nicosia now has two months to provide the Commission with full information on the national measures adopted.

Failure to provide an adequate response could lead the Commission to issue reasoned opinions, the final step before a possible referral to the EU’s highest court.