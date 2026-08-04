All countries in the region have “a responsibility to protect water resources” and in this context the Nicosia district government organisation EOA signed a memorandum of cooperation on Tuesday with Israeli national water company Mekorot for the sustainable management of its water resources.

Nicosia EOA president Constantinos Yiorkadjis said the district organisation continued to invest in state-of-the-art infrastructure, digital transformation and innovation in a bid to secure reliable, high quality and viable water supply services.

One of the main objectives of the memorandum is to further reduce untaxed water, which currently stands at approximately 20 per cent – the lowest percentage compared to the other districts and lower than the EU average.

Yiorkadjis said Mekorot had experience and know-how in desalination, water reuse, smart supply networks and advanced water technology, and through this collaboration the two organisations would be exchanging best practices that would lead to better services for the people.

He explained that the memorandum provided for the exchange of views to identify areas to focus on, with priorities being the reduction of untaxed water, sewerage management and addressing floods.

Mekorot CEO Barak Graber said the two countries shared the same climate and responsibility for securing water supply for their people, while at the same time sharing the same Mediterranean water source, which created a special context for cooperation in the water management sector.

He added that through the memorandum both sides would identify the main challenges, set priorities and develop the appropriate solutions, through a comprehensive and holistic approach.

Israeli ambassador in Nicosia Oren Anolik said cooperation between the two countries was strong in many sectors. Water, he added, was a sector in which this collaboration could benefit the people.

“This is not just an environmental challenge. It is a financial and strategic challenge,” Anolik said, adding that Israel had developed a “unique” know-how in water management, utilising every drop of water.

Anolik pointed out that Mekorot had already contributed to projects in Cyprus, including desalination plants in Larnaca and Limassol.

Director of Cyprus’ Water Development Department Eliana Tofa said the department had been collaborating with Mekorot since 2015 in desalination and that the company had provided valuable support.