European champions Spain beat France 2-0 in the World Cup semi-finals on Tuesday, producing a controlled display to book a place in Sunday’s final.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute after Lucas Digne fouled Lamine Yamal in the box.

Spain took command through their positional play after an even start, limiting France’s chances and controlling the tempo.

Pedro Porro doubled the lead in the 58th minute after a one-two with Dani Olmo sent him through to finish past Mike Maignan.

Spain, World Cup winners in 2010, will seek their second title against England or Argentina at New York/New Jersey Stadium on Sunday.