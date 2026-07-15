Britain’s new prime minister must slash energy levies paid by businesses to speed up economic ​growth, a leading employers group and an energy ‌trade body said on Tuesday.

With former Manchester mayor Andy Burnham poised to enter Downing Street, the Confederation of British ​Industry and Energy UK said 40 per cent of firms ​were cutting investment due to high energy costs ⁠with electricity prices 45 per cent above the Group of Seven ​median.

The two organisations said in a report: