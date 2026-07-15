In recent years, the tightening of US immigration policies, coupled with increasing pressure on education spending, is eroding its advantage in attracting international talent. For a long time, the development of the US technology industry has heavily relied on top global talent, but this traditional advantage is facing new challenges.

Data shows that with stricter visa policies, the number of international students in US universities has continued to decline. This not only affects the financial revenue of universities but also raises market concerns about the future technological innovation capabilities and talent pool of the US. Several research institutions believe that if the inflow of international talent continues to slow, the competitiveness of the US in fields such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and biotechnology may be affected.

STEM talent remains a crucial support for US fintech innovation

International talent has always been an important component of the US technological innovation system. Of the approximately 1.2 million international students, more than half choose STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) majors, and this proportion is even higher at the master’s and doctoral levels. They are widely active in cutting-edge industries such as artificial intelligence, chip development, and biomedicine, continuously providing innovative impetus for US fintech companies.

Industry insiders generally believe that an open talent environment, continuous investment in scientific research, and technological innovation capabilities will remain crucial foundations for future industrial competition.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of increased volatility in the global economy and financial markets, more and more professionals, university graduates, and investors are focusing on more diversified asset allocation, hoping to seize long-term development opportunities while improving the efficiency of capital utilization.

EX DeFi provides digital asset cloud computing services

In the digital asset field, EX DeFi provides users with a more convenient way to participate in digital asset mining through a cloud computing model. The platform uses green energy-driven data centers and combines artificial intelligence technology to optimize computing power scheduling, helping to improve overall operational efficiency.

Compared to traditional mining models, users do not need to purchase mining machines, deploy equipment, or bear daily maintenance costs. They only need to register and select the corresponding mining contract plan to participate in cloud computing services through the platform.

AI intelligent scheduling improves platform operational efficiency

EX DeFi states that the platform uses artificial intelligence to intelligently schedule computing resources and energy, improving resource utilization while reducing overall energy consumption and continuously optimizing system operational efficiency.

Currently, the platform supports a variety of mainstream digital assets, including BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT, USDC, BNB, SOL, DOGE, LTC, and BCH, allowing users to choose according to their needs.

Furthermore, EX DeFi continues to advance its green energy strategy, prioritizing the use of renewable energy sources such as hydropower, wind power, and solar power in its partner data centers, providing more low-carbon and efficient energy support for the platform’s infrastructure.

About EX DeFi

EX DeFi is a platform focused on digital asset infrastructure and cloud mining services, headquartered in the UK. The platform states that its operations comply with local regulations and reference digital asset regulatory frameworks such as MiCA, continuously improving its compliance and risk management system.

In terms of security, the platform employs:

Cold and hot wallet separation;

Multi-signature;

AI intelligent risk control;

Cloudflare enterprise-grade network protection;

McAfee security system;

Authentication (2FA); and other security measures to continuously enhance the security of accounts and assets.

According to Yahoo Finance, EX DeFi plans to continue investing in artificial intelligence research and development and digital asset services. In the future, it will focus on improving its overall mining service capabilities through AI analytics, platform performance optimization, infrastructure upgrades, and technological innovation.

How to start mining on EX DeFi:

1. Register an account: Visit the EX DeFi official website and create a free account to receive a $17 new customer reward.

2. Deposit cryptocurrency: Go to the deposit center, select your own cryptocurrency, copy your personal deposit address, and then transfer the cryptocurrency through your wallet or exchange.

3. Choose a yield contract: Browse the platform’s various cloud mining packages, choose a yield plan that suits your budget, and mining will start automatically after payment.

Popular Profit Contracts

BTC (Beginner Trial Contract): Investment of $100, Term: 2 days, Daily Yield: $4, Total Profit: $100 + $8

DOGE (Golden Shell Mini Dogecoin Pro): Investment of $500, Term: 6 days, Daily Yield: $6.5, Total Profit: $500 + $39

BTC (Canaan-Avalon-A1466): Investment of $1,000, Term: 10 days, Daily Yield: $13.4, Total Profit: $1,000 + $134

LTC (Bitmain-Antminer-L7): Investment of $5,000, Term: 20 days, Daily Yield: $73.5, Total Profit: $5,000 + $1,470

BTC (Bitmain-S19K-Pro): Investment of $10,000, Term: 30 days, Daily Yield: $161 Total Profit: $10,000 + $4,830 USD

For more contract details, please visit the EX DeFi official website.

Conclusion

As global technological competition intensifies, high-end talent, artificial intelligence, and the digital economy are becoming crucial forces driving future industrial development. Against the backdrop of a constantly changing market environment, more and more investors are focusing on digital asset mining services that balance long-term growth potential with asset allocation efficiency, seeking more convenient and intelligent ways to participate.

For more information, please visit https://exdefi.com/ or email [email protected]

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).