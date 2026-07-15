The board of directors of Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company Ltd on Wednesday announced that it will convene on July 30, 2026, to consider the interim consolidated financial results for the first six months of the year.

The scheduled meeting will address the company’s financial performance for the initial half of 2026, marking a key update for investors.

This announcement follows the recent completion of the dividend payment process by the company, which saw eligible shareholders receive €0.23 per share as of July 7, 2026.

The total distribution was comprised of €0.22 per share derived from the company’s 2025 profits and a further €0.01 per share sourced from retained earnings from the 2024 financial year.

Eligible beneficiaries included all shareholders who were registered in the Cyprus Stock Exchange registry on the record date of June 11, 2026.