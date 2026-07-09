Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company Ltd has completed the payment of its approved dividend, with eligible shareholders receiving €0.23 per share as of July 7, 2026, the company announced.

The dividend comprised €0.22 per share from the company’s 2025 profits and €0.01 per share from 2024 profits held in retained earnings.

The payment was made to shareholders who were registered in the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) registry on June 11, 2026, the company’s record date for the distribution.

Vassiliko Cement explained that the payment process followed the provisions of the Regulatory Decision for the Operation of the Central Securities Depository and Central Registry, which entered into force on November 13, 2023.

Under those rules, shareholders whose securities are held through a member of the Cyprus Stock Exchange received their dividend payments through their respective CSE member.

Shareholders whose securities are held in the Special Account / Global CSE category were paid by cheque, with the company confirming that the cheques were posted to their registered addresses on July 7, 2026.