The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) announced on Thursday the suspension of trading for the 13-week treasury bills, 4th issue, series 2026, from July 21, 2026, until July 23, 2026, inclusive.

This measure applies to the treasury bills identified by the code TB13D26 and will remain in effect until the settlement of all transactions is finalised.

The official delisting of the treasury bills from both the stock exchange and the Central Depository Registry is scheduled for July 24, 2026.

This decision was reached to facilitate the settlement of transactions in the interest of investor protection, according to the Cyprus Stock Exchange.