Men in Cyprus expected to work over 5 years longer than women

Cyprus recorded one of the European Union’s longest expected working lives in 2025, with people aged 15 and over projected to spend an average of 39.5 years in employment, according to figures released on Thursday by Eurostat.

The latest data place Cyprus above the EU average of 37.5 years, making it one of the bloc’s strongest performers and placing it just below the group of member states where expected working lives exceed 40 years.

Across the European Union, the expected duration of working life increased from 37.2 years in 2024 to 37.5 years in 2025.

The indicator has risen steadily over the past decade, increasing by 2.3 years since 2016, when the EU average stood at 35.2 years.

Eurostat explained that, despite the overall increase, significant differences remain between member states.

The Netherlands recorded the longest expected working life at 44.0 years, followed by Sweden with 43.4 years, Denmark with 42.6 years, Estonia with 41.5 years, Ireland with 40.7 years, Germany with 40.2 years and Finland with 40.1 years.

With an expected working life of 39.5 years, Cyprus ranked only slightly behind those seven countries and substantially ahead of several other southern European economies.

By comparison, the expected duration of working life stood at 35.3 years in Greece and 30.4 years in neighbouring Turkey.

At the opposite end of the EU rankings, Romania recorded the shortest expected working life at 32.7 years, followed by Italy at 33.0 years and Bulgaria at 34.6 years.

Eurostat’s figures also showed a persistent gap between men and women across the European Union.

Men in the EU are expected to spend an average of 39.5 years in employment, compared with 35.4 years for women.

In Cyprus, men are expected to work for 42.1 years, well above the EU average for men.

Women in Cyprus are expected to remain in employment for 36.7 years, also exceeding the EU average for women.

In neighbouring Greece, the expected working life was 38.5 years for men and 31.8 years for women.

Among men across the EU, the longest expected working lives were recorded in the Netherlands at 45.9 years, followed by Sweden and Denmark, both with 44.5 years, and Ireland with 43.4 years.

The shortest expected working lives for men were found in Bulgaria at 35.9 years, Romania at 36.0 years and Croatia at 36.3 years.

For women, Sweden recorded the longest expected working life at 42.3 years, followed by the Netherlands with 41.9 years and Estonia with 41.8 years.

The shortest expected working lives for women were recorded in Italy at 28.4 years, Romania at 29.1 years and Greece at 31.8 years.