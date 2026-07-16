Demetra Holdings announced this week that it has renewed its share buyback programme following the necessary authorisation from shareholders.

According to the announcement, the company secured this approval during its annual general meeting held on June 30, 2026, and subsequently notified the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) of its intentions on July 1, 2026.

To ensure the programme is managed effectively, the company has entered into an agreement with the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Limited (CISCO), to oversee the acquisition of its own shares.

The company is permitted to continue these market operations until June 29, 2027, provided that all activities remain consistent with the terms approved by investors and current legislation.

Following the launch of the initiative, Demetra Holdings returned to the market the very next day to report the initial results of the programme.

In accordance with regulations mandated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and the Companies Law, the company disclosed that it purchased 5,490 of its own shares on July 15, 2026.

The shares were acquired at a price of €1.535 per share, with the transactions processed in two separate segments by the appointed broker.

Specifically, the company purchased 4,792 shares in the first transaction and a further 698 shares in the second to reach the afforementioned total.