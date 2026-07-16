Holders Argentina beat England 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the World Cup final where they will face Spain after coming from behind to snatch victory with a stoppage-time goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez in a highly-charged encounter.

Lionel Messi again proved the talisman for Argentina as he provided the pass for Enzo Fernandez to strike the equaliser and the cross for Martinez’s winner.

Anthony Gordon had put England ahead with a back post tap-in from a cross by Morgan Rogers in the 55th minute.

Argentina’s pressure saw them equalise in the 85th minute as Fernandez fired home from outside the box.

Martinez headed the 92nd-minute winner after he stole in between the England defence to put his side into the final.

The Three Lions came agonisingly close to a historic win

Alexis Mac Allister twice hit the woodwork and England keeper Jordan Pickford made a vital one-handed stop in the 69th minute to deny Nico Gonzalez’s goal-bound header.

The match started at a furious tempo and tempers frequently boiled over with American referee Ismail Elfath struggling to keep control.