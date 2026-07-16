DP World Limassol, the operator of the Limassol port’s general cargo and cruise terminal, has donated €1,000 to support the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) Excellence Awards, strengthening a long-term partnership aimed at developing the next generation of logistics professionals.

The company said the donation forms part of its broader sustainability strategy, which places particular emphasis on education, young people and the professional advancement of women by creating opportunities that allow them to realise their full potential.

“Through its partnership with Tepak, DP World Limassol contributes to developing the next generation of talent, enabling students to play their own part in Cyprus’ future development,” the company said.

The company also recalled that its collaboration with Tepak began in 2023 with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, which provides for the implementation of joint research programmes, staff exchanges and the development of small-scale projects.

As part of the partnership, DP World Limassol offers internship opportunities to Tepak students while also supporting research initiatives designed to strengthen links between the academic community and industry.

The company added that these initiatives are intended to help equip students with practical experience while encouraging closer cooperation between higher education and the logistics sector.

“Investing in education is also an investment in the future of our industry and our society,” said DP World Cyprus chief executive Simon Pitout.

“Through our partnership with Tepak, we are helping to train talented students by providing them with the skills and experience they need to develop professionally,” Pitout added.