Thursday’s weather will be mostly hot and sunny across most of the island, with temperatures set to rise to 40 degrees Celsius inland, 32 degrees Celsius on the southwest and west coasts, 34 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 30 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

That sunny weather may be somewhat tempered by expected cloud cover and the possibility of isolated rain during the afternoon hours in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, with low clouds expected on the south and east coasts, while temperatures will drop to 23 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and 20 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The weather is expected to be much the same on Friday and through the weekend, with temperatures set to remain at their current levels.