Ten years ago, remote work was the choice of some programmers, freelancers, and employees with special circumstances. Before it became a trend, it was perceived as an exception.

Nowadays, working from home is the norm.

A home office has become a fully-fledged alternative to corporate offices in many industries. This isn’t just about changing locations and working in pajamas. It’s about changing the entire work organization system: methodologies, tools, communication, and time management.

Many companies report increased productivity when working from home.

Let’s move on to a list of useful conclusions and discoveries made over 10 years of working from home.

Each of the following points is not advice “for the sake of it,” but a tool that addresses a specific risk of the remote format.

8 things learned over 10 years of working from home

Certainly, every remote worker has their own experience.

Below you’ll find 8 practical conclusions, composed logically from work organization to personal effectiveness and balance.

Each point has been tested in practice in various situations.

1. The essence and benefits of project management software

The effectiveness of remote work largely depends on a timely transition from instant messengers and emails to professional project management platforms.

Powerful online planners and task trackers record all project activities in one place, accessible to the entire team. This provides a comprehensive picture of who is doing what and at what stage. Each task has a deadline, owner, and status.

Projects in such software can be visualized on a Gantt chart, Kanban board, calendar, or other project views.

For example, modern Gantt chart software online helps in-office and remote teams easily create plans, add task dependencies, set milestones, identify critical paths in a project, and much more.

Over time, such programs become a shared memory center for the entire team, helping to reconstruct the history of decisions made months later.

2. A strict schedule as a necessity

Remote work newcomers often face blurred schedule boundaries.

All external markers of established order disappear. Therefore, many start out working whenever they can: slacking off during the day and tackling important tasks at night.

However, a fixed schedule with clear time blocks solves this problem.

It’s not about being tough for the sake of discipline, but about protecting attention, which is depleted faster than expected when work has no boundaries.

Defined time blocks for specific types of tasks help the brain switch consciously, rather than chaotically.

A proper calendar facilitates communication with team members. They know when you’re available and don’t expect a response at random times.

3. A properly set-up home workspace

A properly set-up home workspace is more about physiology and psychology than aesthetics.

Working from bed will deprive your brain of the desire to concentrate and then fully rest in the evening. It’s also important to consider that even an improperly chosen chair or desk can negatively impact your health.

It’s best to find a separate workspace with a closing door to avoid unnecessary interruptions. This is especially helpful for those living with small children or noisy neighbors.

Be sure, investing in a workspace will quickly pay for itself through reduced fatigue and improved concentration.

4. Regular physical activity

Remote employees lack the daily physical activity of typical office workers. This includes commuting to and from the office, lunch outings, coffee breaks, and team meetings. Therefore, many have to organize them themselves.

This issue shouldn’t be ignored. It can lead to stress, fatigue, and loss of motivation.

An excellent solution is to practice short breaks daily, even if it’s just a little exercise or a walk around the apartment.

The truth is that productivity and physical activity are more closely linked than is commonly believed in the work context.

5. Video conferencing etiquette

It’s harder to maintain attention on video than in person.

An effective video meeting depends on well-thought-out timing and a clear agenda. It certainly has its own specifics, which should be mastered consciously.

All participants should be aware of and respect each other’s timelines and schedules.

There is no need to allocate a standard hour-long block in a calendar if an issue can be resolved in five minutes.

A good practice is to write down the main points of the meeting agenda and summarize the results at the end. This will save time for the entire team and prevent information from being forgotten after half an hour.

6. A clear work-life balance

Working from home doesn’t mean you can easily switch from staring at a computer screen to cooking dinner and back again.

Without clear boundaries, work processes take away personal time, and personal matters intrude into work life.

It’s essential to separate work and personal life with short rituals. It’s also important to be able to negotiate the right balance with your family or neighbors.

Remember that established boundaries aren’t about isolation but about sustainability in the long term.

7. Smart time and money saving

When properly organized, working from home can provide real savings.

First and foremost, you save on commuting to and from the office. This often means 1-2 hours that could be spent on productive activities or leisure.

The financial savings are also obvious. People working from home avoid transportation and eating out. They also save on purchasing clothes. If you calculate these savings over a year, you’ll get a significant figure.

With the right approach, the hours and money saved can significantly improve the quality of life for remote workers without interfering with their workflow.

8. The power of communication

Poor communication is a frequent companion of remote work. Its most dangerous consequence is decreased productivity and motivation.

People who work from home don’t have short conversations with colleagues during coffee breaks or discuss current news on the way to an elevator.

However, overcoming this barrier is not difficult. It’s enough to participate in chats, attend conferences, and never miss video meetings.

The truth is that communication in remote work requires more initiative than in the office, but it helps you receive feedback and generate ideas more frequently.

All the discoveries described above were made through practice over a decade of working from home. They help solve specific problems of remote work, reduce uncertainty, and ensure systematization of processes without chaos.

By focusing on them, you’ll ensure that remote work is a conscious choice, not a compromise.

Leverage the experience that truly works remotely

Ten years of working outside the office have shown that success remotely depends primarily on specific tools and habits, and only then on willpower and discipline.

Effective working from home requires consciously tailoring all processes to your needs.

All the things listed in this article address various risk areas. Together, they form a sustainable system that works regardless of team size or business sector.

If you’re just starting to work from home, gradually implement the practices described and consider them as tips.

Remember that a phased approach is more effective than trying to overhaul everything in one day.

With these things, remote work will become a fully-fledged format with its own rules, which should be carefully studied.

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