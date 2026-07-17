A passenger departs from Larnaca for Brussels and arrives at the destination four hours later than scheduled. Another learns at the airport that their flight has been cancelled, while a family misses a connecting flight due to a delay in the first leg of their journey.

For many, these are simply unpleasant travel experiences. In reality, however, European law provides significant rights and, in many cases, entitlement to financial compensation.

The issue is once again at the forefront of European attention following the recent political agreement on the most substantial reform of air passenger rights since 2004.

This development is of particular importance to Cyprus, which, as an island state, relies heavily on-air connectivity for tourism, trade and the movement of people.

The cornerstone of the legal framework is Regulation (EC) No. 261/2004, which established common rights for passengers in cases of denied boarding, flight cancellations and long delays.

Subject to certain conditions, the regulation provides for compensation ranging from €250 to €600, as well as a right to care, including meals, refreshments, accommodation and transport where circumstances require.

At the same time, other European legislative measures have further strengthened passenger protection, such as Regulation (EC) No. 1107/2006 concerning the rights of persons with disabilities and reduced mobility, and Regulation (EC) No. 1008/2008, which enhanced transparency in airline ticket pricing.

The case law that expanded passenger protection

The real strengthening of passenger rights has, however, come largely through the jurisprudence of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). Through a series of landmark judgments, the court broadened the protection afforded to travelers and limited the ability of airlines to evade their obligations.

A particularly significant ruling was delivered in the joined cases Sturgeon v. Condor Flugdienst GmbH and Böck and Lepuschitz v. Air France SA in 2009. The court held that passengers who reach their final destination with a delay of three hours or more are entitled to compensation in the same way as passengers whose flights have been cancelled.

Equally important was the judgment in Wallentin-Hermann v. Alitalia, where the court ruled that ordinary technical defects do not constitute “extraordinary circumstances” capable of exempting an airline from liability.

These decisions reshaped the balance between passengers and air carriers, promoting greater transparency, accountability and service quality. They also made it clear that the commercial discretion of airlines cannot prevail over the rights of consumers.

More than 30 new rights

Recent developments at European level confirm that passenger rights remain high on the EU agenda. The new reform package, which according to current estimates is expected to enter into force during the second half of 2027, seeks to codify many of the principles established through two decades of case law.

At the same time, it introduces more than thirty new or clarified rights aimed at making the rules clearer for both passengers and airlines. Among other measures, children under the age of 14 will be entitled to sit next to their parents or accompanying adults without additional charges.

Enhanced assistance and priority service will also be provided to vulnerable passengers, while greater transparency in pricing will be ensured through clearer disclosure of the total ticket price, including information regarding any cabin baggage or wheeled carry-on luggage included in the fare.

Particular importance is attached to new obligations requiring airlines to provide timely information to passengers, faster complaint-handling procedures, and stronger rerouting rights when flights are disrupted.

In addition, new mechanisms are envisaged to facilitate compensation claims and reduce the administrative burdens that often discourage passengers from enforcing their rights.

These changes are expected to be especially significant for countries such as Cyprus, where air transport is a fundamental prerequisite for economic activity, tourism development and social cohesion.

Another important innovation is the principle that the financial burden of compensation should ultimately fall on the party responsible for causing the disruption, thereby strengthening accountability throughout the aviation transport chain.

Ultimately, the most important contribution of European law is not merely the provision of financial compensation in cases of inconvenience. Rather, it is the recognition that passengers are not the weakest link in the transport chain, but holders of rights that enjoy meaningful protection under the legislation and case law of the European Union.

This represents one of the most tangible and everyday manifestations of European integration in practice.