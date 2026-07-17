Iran said it launched fresh attacks on U.S. facilities across the Gulf on Friday after a sixth consecutive night of U.S. strikes on Iranian military sites, as last month’s truce descended into daily attacks and counterattacks that threatened to widen the regional conflict.

The U.S. military said it completed another night of strikes on Iran “to further degrade Iranian military capabilities,” including on Qeshm Island and near Bandar Abbas, home to Iran’s largest port and key navy and Revolutionary Guards facilities.

“U.S. forces, including fighter jets, aerial drones, and warships, launched precision munitions that hit dozens of Iranian military targets such as coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities,” U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

Iran has responded with missiles and drones targeting U.S. military facilities in neighbouring states, including an air base in Jordan.

In the early hours of Friday, Iran’s military said it had attacked U.S. facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait. Several explosion-like sounds were heard in the Qatari capital Doha, according to a witness, while Qatar’s Interior Ministry said a child was injured by shrapnel.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards separately said they had attacked a U.S. special operations command centre at al-Tanf in Syria in retaliation for the killing of Iranian soldiers in Iranshahr, according to state media.

Reuters could not independently verify the claim, and there was no immediate comment from the Syrian government or the U.S. military. The U.S. military said in February it had completed a withdrawal from the al-Tanf base at the tri-border area of Syria, Jordan and Iraq.

Syria has sought to avoid being drawn into the regional conflict that has engulfed neighbouring countries. President Ahmed al-Sharaa said in March that Damascus would stay out of any conflict unless Syria itself came under attack.

Iranian media reported that the latest U.S. strikes hit five bridges as well as the train station in the southern coastal city of Bandar Khamir and Iranshahr Airport in southeastern Iran.

Seven people were killed in U.S. attacks on bridges in Bandar Khamir, state news agency IRNA reported. Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.

Shipping halted again in Strait of Hormuz

The escalation has once again largely halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important shipping route for oil and gas, driving global energy prices higher.

Tehran resumed its blockade of the strait while Washington reinstated a blockade of Iranian ports on Wednesday.

The Revolutionary Guards said on Friday that Iran retained full control of the Strait of Hormuz and that no oil or gas would be exported through the waterway for as long as U.S. attacks continued, according to the state media report.

Iran has also signalled it could encourage its Houthi allies in Yemen to close another strategic shipping lane, the Bab al-Mandeb at the entrance to the Red Sea, sources told Reuters, if Washington attacks Iranian infrastructure.

Iran last week targeted ships travelling through a designated corridor in the Strait of Hormuz. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday that President Donald Trump would not “sit by and allow these active acts of terrorism to take place in the strait without ensuring Iran pays consequences for that.”

She added that Trump remained “always open to diplomacy at the very same time.”

Iranian sources told Reuters Tehran’s objective was to establish its authority over the strait, although it remained reluctant to escalate in a way that would destroy last month’s memorandum of understanding, which Iranian officials believe secured most of their objectives.

Within Iran, the renewed bombing campaign has unnerved residents.

“Living with this fear that war could start again is very exhausting. You cannot live like this… Personally, I want diplomacy to prevail,” Mahlegha, a 46-year-old government employee in Tehran, told Reuters.

Iran wants all ships using the Strait of Hormuz to transit through a channel close to its coastline and intends to begin charging passage fees after a 60-day negotiation period set out in last month’s memorandum.

Washington has encouraged commercial vessels to use an alternative route along the Omani coast.

The U.S. military says its strikes have targeted Iran’s coastal military infrastructure to weaken its ability to control the waterway. Iranian Army spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said on Thursday the campaign would fail because Iran could strike the strait from anywhere within its territory.

Trump has not ruled out deploying ground forces, including to seize Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal, and has repeated threats to strike Iranian power plants and bridges next week unless Tehran returns to negotiations.