If you’re looking for a side of Cyprus that feels untouched by large resorts and busy promenades, Akamas National Park should be at the top of your list. Covering the rugged north-western tip of the island, this protected landscape combines dramatic coastal scenery, hiking trails, secluded beaches and rich biodiversity.

Unlike many of Cyprus’ best-known seaside destinations, Akamas rewards visitors who come prepared. Facilities are limited, public transport is sparse and most roads remain unpaved. But with a little planning, it’s one of the island’s most memorable day trips.

Whether you’re interested in walking, swimming in the famous Blue Lagoon Cyprus, spotting wildlife or simply enjoying some of the island’s finest coastal views, this guide explains what you need to know before visiting Akamas National Park.

Quick visitor guide

Location Northwest Cyprus Best for Hiking, beaches, nature, boat trips Time needed Half day or full day Suitable for children Yes, with planning Public transport Limited Car recommended Yes Best season Spring and autumn

What is Akamas National Park?

The terms Akamas National Park, Akamas Peninsula and Akamas Cyprus are often used interchangeably, but they describe slightly different things.

The Akamas Peninsula is the entire north-western headland stretching from Peyia to Polis Chrysochous. Within it lies Akamas National Park, a protected area valued for its unique habitats, native plants and wildlife.

It is one of the last large undeveloped coastal landscapes in Cyprus, home to hundreds of plant species, migratory birds and important turtle nesting beaches. Strict conservation measures help preserve the area’s ecological importance while still allowing visitors to enjoy its natural beauty.

Is Akamas National Park worth visiting?

Absolutely—but only if you know what to expect.

Akamas isn’t about luxury beach clubs or organised promenades. Instead, it offers walking trails through unspoilt countryside, quiet coves, panoramic viewpoints and a chance to experience Cyprus much as it looked decades ago.

For travellers wanting to balance beach holidays with outdoor adventure, Akamas easily ranks among the island’s best day trips.

Best things to do in Akamas National Park

Visit the Blue Lagoon

The Blue Lagoon

The Blue Lagoon Cyprus is Akamas’ best-known attraction. Accessible by boat, 4×4 or a demanding hike, its sheltered turquoise waters make it one of the island’s favourite swimming and snorkelling spots.

Boat trips depart regularly from Latchi harbour during the warmer months. Morning departures generally offer calmer conditions and fewer crowds.

Walk the Aphrodite Trail

One of the park’s most popular routes, the Aphrodite Trail is around 7.5 kilometres long and takes three to four hours to complete.

The moderately challenging circular walk climbs above the coastline, rewarding hikers with spectacular views over Chrysochou Bay and the peninsula. Spring is particularly attractive, when wildflowers cover the hillsides.

Explore the Adonis Trail

For experienced walkers, the Adonis Trail offers a longer and steeper alternative. The route includes more significant climbs but rewards the effort with sweeping coastal panoramas and a quieter hiking experience.

If you’re interested in Akamas hiking, these two trails are among the best places to begin.

Visit Lara Beach

A turtle makes its way towards the sea at Lara beach (Christos Theodorides)

Lara Beach is famous as one of Cyprus’ most important turtle nesting sites. Loggerhead and green turtles return here each year to lay their eggs, making conservation a priority.

Swimming is possible outside protected nesting areas, but visitors should follow seasonal restrictions and avoid disturbing marked nests.

Enjoy the Viewpoints

Even if you don’t plan to hike, several roadside viewpoints offer impressive views across cliffs, forests and the Mediterranean. Sunrise and late afternoon provide the best light for photography.

The best beaches in Akamas

Although Akamas is known for its wild landscape rather than organised resorts, several beaches are worth seeking out.

The Blue Lagoon is ideal for swimming and snorkelling thanks to its calm, clear water.

Lara Beach offers a more natural experience and is best appreciated for its conservation value rather than beach facilities.

Fontana Amorosa, accessible by boat or rough track, provides an even quieter setting for confident explorers.

For more inspiration, see the Cyprus Mail guide to the best beaches in Cyprus.

How to Get to Akamas National Park

By Car

Driving is the easiest way to explore Akamas.

Paved roads provide access to the main entrances from Peyia and Latchi, but several interior routes remain rough gravel tracks.

Parking is available near the Baths of Aphrodite, trailheads and selected viewpoints.

By Organised Tour

An Akamas jeep safari remains one of the simplest ways to explore the peninsula without worrying about navigation or road conditions.

Many operators combine scenic drives with boat trips to the Blue Lagoon and short walks.

Without a car

Public transport reaches nearby towns such as Polis and Peyia but does not provide comprehensive access inside the park.

Visitors without their own vehicle will generally find guided day trips or boat excursions more practical than relying on buses.

Do you need a 4×4?

Not necessarily.

Many visitors reach the Baths of Aphrodite, visitor areas and several trailheads in a conventional two-wheel-drive car.

However, rough tracks leading deeper into the peninsula, including some routes towards the Blue Lagoon and Fontana Amorosa, are better suited to high-clearance vehicles. Many rental companies also prohibit driving standard cars on unsealed roads, so check your agreement before setting off.

If you’re unsure, a boat trip from Latchi or an organised jeep safari offers a stress-free alternative.

When is the best time to visit?

Spring and autumn offer the best balance of comfortable temperatures and outdoor conditions. Spring brings colourful wildflowers, while autumn combines warm sea temperatures with quieter trails.

Summer is ideal for swimming but hiking can become uncomfortable during the middle of the day, especially on exposed routes. Winter offers greener landscapes and peaceful walking, although weather conditions can be less predictable.

For seasonal advice, see:

https://cyprus-mail.com/2025/12/10/what-is-the-best-time-to-visit-cyprus-a-seasonal-guide-for-travellers

How much time do you need?

A half-day is enough to visit the Baths of Aphrodite and enjoy a Blue Lagoon boat trip.

A full day allows time for one hiking trail, a swim and a leisurely lunch.

Dedicated walkers could easily spend an entire day exploring the trail network, while photographers often prefer arriving early or staying until sunset for the best light.

Practical tips before you go

Bring plenty of drinking water, especially between May and October, as facilities are limited once inside the park.

Wear sturdy footwear if you plan to hike, even on shorter trails, and pack sunscreen, a hat and swimwear if visiting the Blue Lagoon.

Mobile reception can be inconsistent in remote areas, and cafés or toilets are limited outside the main access points.

Most importantly, remember that Akamas is a protected landscape. Stay on marked paths, avoid disturbing wildlife and take all litter with you.

Suggested Akamas day itinerary

Begin with an early drive to the Baths of Aphrodite before temperatures rise. Continue with the Aphrodite Trail for panoramic views across the peninsula before enjoying lunch in Latchi.

In the afternoon, join a boat trip to the Blue Lagoon for swimming and snorkelling before stopping at Lara Beach or one of the coastal viewpoints on your return journey.

Finish the day with dinner in Neo Chorio, Latchi or Polis, where fresh seafood and traditional Cypriot dishes provide a fitting end to one of Cyprus’ most rewarding day trips.

Final thoughts

Akamas National Park is one of the few places in Cyprus where nature still sets the pace. Visitors won’t find rows of hotels or busy promenades, but they will discover rugged coastal scenery, rewarding hiking trails and beaches that remain largely untouched.

With realistic expectations, sensible planning and respect for its protected environment, Akamas offers an experience that feels very different from the island’s resort towns—and one that many visitors remember as the highlight of their trip.