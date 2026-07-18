The British father arrested following the death of his three-year-old son after a fall from a fourth-floor hotel window in Paphos will remain in custody until the expiry of his eight-day remand, with any decision on temporary release for his son’s funeral to be considered only after that point.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, police confirmed that the case would be evaluated by the attorney general, George Savvides if a request is made for the father to attend the funeral.

Any such measure would be considered no earlier than Tuesday, when his remand order expires.

The 40-year-old father was arrested after his son died from injuries sustained in the fall at a hotel in Paphos last weekend.

Police have completed their investigation and forwarded the case to the legal service for examination.

Paphos assistant police operations director and police spokesman Michalis Nikolaou previously told the Cyprus Mail that “the investigator has submitted the case for further examination”, adding that “as far as any prosecution is concerned, the decision will be taken by the attorney general”.

Earlier expectations that the father could be released under strict conditions before the end of his remand have now been ruled out.

Should the attorney general decide to initiate criminal proceedings immediately after the remand expires, the father would be brought before court.

Otherwise, a decision could be taken to release him under conditions while legal proceedings continue.

Police also previously clarified that toxicology results relating to the father remain outstanding.

His lawyer, Petros Stavrou, has strongly criticised his continued detention, arguing that there is no justification for keeping him in custody after the investigation was completed.

“Everything I had to say, I said in my letter which was sent on Tuesday 14th to the police. I asked for the man to be released,” Stavrou told the Cyprus Mail.

According to information gathered during the investigation, the father was playing with the child in his arms when the boy slipped through an open section of a sliding window, which he had allegedly not realised was open.

The three-year-old fell from the fourth floor and later died from his injuries.

The family had arrived in Cyprus in the early hours of Sunday for a holiday and had been due to remain at the hotel until July 25.