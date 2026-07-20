Demetra Holdings announced on Monday that it repurchased 4,960 of its own shares following a board session held on July 17, 2026.

The company executed this buyback at a price of €1.53 per share.

The transaction was carried out through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation (CISCO) in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

This acquisition was performed under the authority granted by the annual general meeting held on June 30, 2026.