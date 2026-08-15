A fire which broke out near the village of Kato Moni on Saturday afternoon was brought under control within 20 minutes, the forestry department said.

The fire broke out at around 2.35pm within the administrative boundaries of the village and was brought fully under control by 2.55pm.

Around one decare of low wild vegetation was burned.

Twelve forestry department personnel responded with two fire engines and a bulldozer, while the fire service assisted with three firefighters and one fire engine.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.