A reconciliation committee of France’s Parliament agreed on a bill on Monday to ban access to social media for those under 15 years of age.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he wants the ban to be in force by the start of the school year in early September. France would follow Australia, which enacted the world’s first ban for under-16s on platforms including Meta Platforms’ META.O Facebook, Snap’s SNAP.N ​Snapchat, Bytedance’s TikTok and Alphabet’s GOOGL.O YouTube in December.