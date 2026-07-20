Greece’s foreign ministry on Monday said that the country “remains ready” to contribute towards efforts to bring about a solution to the Cyprus problem, in its message issued to mark the 52nd anniversary of Turkey’s invasion of the island.

“It has been 52 years since the Turkish invasion of July 20, 1974, which caused the territorial mutilation of the Republic of Cyprus and the ongoing plight of thousands of missing, displaced, and enclaved people, in violation of every concept of international law,” it said.

It added that “Greece bows to the memory of the fallen and expresses its respect and gratitude to all those who defended the island with bravery and selflessness”.

Moving onto the modern state of Cyprus, it said that “the Cyprus problem remains to this day an international issue of illegal invasion and occupation of a member state of the European Union and the United Nations”.

“In solidarity with the Republic of Cyprus, Greece is committed to the search for a comprehensive, mutually acceptable solution, on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation, with political equality among Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, with one international personality, one sovereignty, and one citizenship,” it said.

It added that as such, it “remains ready and will continue to contribute constructively to the next steps of the ongoing effort being undertaken by the UN secretary-general [Antonio Guterres], aiming to restart the talks”.

“The resolution of the Cyprus problem, within the parameters set by the United Nations security council, the reunification of the island, and the lifting of the occupation of the territory of an EU member state remains a top priority,” it said.

Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus had been triggered by a coup d’état on the island five days prior, which was sponsored by the Greek military junta of the day. Events in Cyprus led to the disintegration of the junta in Athens and Greece’s transition to democracy.