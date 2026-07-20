Mitsides Public Company Limited has approved a final dividend of €0.05 per share, totalling €410,000 from the profits of the 2023 financial year, during the eighteenth annual general meeting held on July 17, 2026.

According to an announcement released on Monday, the record date for determining the beneficiaries of this dividend is July 31, 2026.

This record will include all transactions completed up to the end of the trading day on July 29, 2026, which is the final date for trading with dividend entitlement.

The company’s shares will be traded ex-dividend from the start of the trading day on July 30, 2026, meaning they will no longer carry the right to participate in the dividend.

The dividend will also be distributed to recipients of over-the-counter transfers that are fully registered in the Dematerialised Securities System by the record date.

While the proposed dividend payment date is August 25, 2026, the company will issue a further announcement to confirm the exact date.

Beyond the dividend decision, the assembly examined and approved the directors’ report and financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Shareholders further approved the re-election of retiring directors Achilleas Demetriades, Marios Demetriades and Marios Loucaides to the board.

The meeting also resulted in the approval of the directors’ remuneration for 2026.

Finally, the company approved the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd as auditors for 2026, granting the board of directors the authority to determine the firm’s remuneration.