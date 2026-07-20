Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday described July 20 as “an open wound”, as he marked the 52nd anniversary of the commencement of Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus.

“Every time the calendar reaches July 20, one’s thought does not simply return to the dark anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus. It encounters an open wound on the great island and in the heart of Hellenism in its entirety. The ongoing crime of the illegal occupation, the pain of uprooting, and the plight of the missing,” he said.

He added that 52 years on from that day, “we honour the heroes who defended freedom by refusing to compromise with the fait accompli of armed violence”.

“Greece stands resolute, by the side of the Republic of Cyprus, faithful to the principles of international law and the United Nations’ resolutions for a just, functioning, and sustainable settlement of the Cyprus issue,” he said.

He added that the “ongoing initiative” being undertaken by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to bring about a resumption of negotiations in earnest to resolve the Cyprus problem “offers an opportunity for resolution”.

“The goal is a reunified Cyprus, without an occupation army and outdated guarantee systems – a modern country which will thrive within the great European family. This is the future Cyprus deserves. Thus, we continue the difficult fight,” he said.

Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus had been triggered by a coup d’état on the island five days prior, which was sponsored by the Greek military junta of the day. Events in Cyprus led to the disintegration of the junta in Athens and Greece’s transition to democracy.