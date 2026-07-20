British Prime Minister Andy Burnham assured U.S. President Donald Trump that London would be committed to defence and security and would help support the safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Burnham’s office said in a statement on Monday.

“The Prime Minister… underlined his commitment to defence and security and said ensuring the security of the UK and its allies was at the top of his agenda,” a Downing Street spokesperson said in a readout of the call, which took place shortly after Burnham became prime minister.

“The President then updated on the situation in the Middle East, and the Prime Minister outlined the UK’s commitment to securing the movement of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz to support global supply chains and drive down costs for businesses and families across the country.”