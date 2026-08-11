Demand for specialists in digital and information technologies and computer engineering is expected to grow in the coming years, particularly for those able to combine technical skills with artificial intelligence, technical teachers’ union Oltek said on Monday.

Oltek chairman Panayiotis Lyssandrou told the Cyprus News Agency that technical education must be constantly updated and upgraded to keep pace with the changing needs of the labour market.

The union’s aim, he said, was to ensure modern, high-quality technical education.

“We want technical schools with modern infrastructure, highly qualified teachers, close cooperation with the economy and industry, and courses that prepare young people for tomorrow’s jobs, not today’s,” he said.

Technical education, he added, was “not just an educational choice, but a strategic investment in the future”.

Lyssandrou pointed out that technical and vocational training had “turned a page in Cyprus” and was attracting more and more students every year.

“The continuous increase in the number of students proves that the society in Cyprus now acknowledges its value, prospects and modern role,” he added.

Technical schools offer modern specialisations, direct links with the labour market and significant opportunities for further study, he added.

“Our graduates have strong career prospects, with particularly competitive and decent remuneration,” Lyssandrou said.

“This positive development is not random. It is the result of collective efforts made over the last years by teachers, directors and the education ministry to continuously upgrade the institution,” he said.

Among the greatest challenges facing technical education, he added, was ensuring that courses meet the needs of the labour market while keeping pace with digital and green transitions.

Lyssandrou said courses needed to be continuously updated and called for a committee to be set up to assess labour market needs over the next 15 years.

“Let us not forget that our students enter technical and vocational training at the age of 14 or 15. Most will join the labour market ten or 15 years later […] so planning should predict the skills and professions needed in the future,” Lyssandrou stressed.

Demand in the coming years is expected to be particularly strong for specialists in digital and information technologies and computer engineering, alongside workers in other technical professions.

“Artificial intelligence is a significant tool, but it cannot replace education, experience, judgement and practical human skills. It cannot replace the electrician, the plumber, the car mechanic, the builder, the cook, the carpenter, the farmer and in general technical professions,” Lyssandrou said.

Those able to combine technical training with the potential of using new technologies and artificial intelligence will be even more sought-after in the labour market, he added.

Lyssandrou said the quality of technical education was directly linked to the quality of teachers.

In this direction, a proper teacher evaluation system would contribute to improving the quality of education, providing “feedback, professional development and continuous improvement”.

Teachers should also be recruited through fair examinations that provide equal opportunities to candidates while meeting the needs of the education system, Lyssandrou said.