The board of directors of Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd met on Monday at the company offices in Larnaca to decide on the distribution of an interim dividend for the current financial year.

According to an announcement following the meeting, the board reached a formal decision to approve an interim dividend payment of 2.94 per cent, which equates to €0.01 per share.

This payment will be issued to all shareholders registered in the records of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) as of July 30, 2026, which serves as the official record date.

Consequently, the company shares will trade on the CSE without the right to participate in this dividend distribution from July 29, 2026, marking the ex-dividend date.

The company confirmed that the dividend will be paid to shareholders on August 28, 2026.