Cyprus tax inspectors are carrying out checks around the clock, targeting businesses in coastal areas where the summer season has brought a sharp rise in economic activity.

The nationwide campaign is examining whether businesses issue legal invoices and receipts and allow customers to pay by card, Tax Commissioner Sotiris Markides told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

Its purpose, he explained, is “to ascertain compliance with the legislative framework governing transactions, in relation to the issuance of legal invoices and receipts as well as the acceptance of card payment methods”.

Although inspections are being conducted across the island, the Tax Department is currently placing greater emphasis on coastal businesses, including those serving the busy tourism and hospitality markets.

“On-site inspections are carried out at all hours of the day and night, on a Cyprus-wide basis, with an emphasis at the present time on businesses operating in coastal areas, due to their increased seasonal economic activity,” Markides explained.

However, the campaign will not remain confined to the coast. The commissioner warned that the department expects to step up inspections in the coming period and broaden their geographical reach.

The latest checks follow plans announced in June for a wider summer inspection drive, particularly in tourist areas during July and August.

At the same time, tax officers have been instructed to approach businesses carefully and avoid interfering with their daily operations. According to Markides, authorised officers must conduct inspections “with discretion, courtesy and professionalism”.

“Particular importance is given to maintaining the orderly and smooth operation of businesses and every effort must be made by the officers so that during the conduct of on-site audits, business activity is not affected,” he added.

Markides stressed that the campaign’s sole objective is to strengthen tax compliance rather than disrupt legitimate commercial activity.

Customers may also become part of the inspection process. The commissioner appealed to members of the public to cooperate if officers approach them after leaving a business and request information on whether they received a legal invoice or receipt, or were given the option to pay by card.