The United States is “deeply concerned” about the European Union’s plans to impose carbon costs on some international flights, a spokesperson for the U.S.Department of Transportation told Reuters on Monday.

“The United States remains deeply concerned about any expansion of the EU’s Emission Trading System,” the spokesperson said.

The European Commission published proposals on Friday to start applying costs on emissions from international flights departing Europe – measured by a specific point in central Europe – and landing in countries up to 5,000 km away.

That threshold would exclude direct flights from Europe to the United States – a limit some EU officials said had been designed to avoid stoking tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration. However, U.S. officials are still concerned about the proposal.

“We are analyzing the European Commission’s proposal and will take appropriate steps as needed to protect American consumers and businesses,” the spokesperson added.

Washington blocked a previous attempt by the EU to expand its ETS to cover international flights in 2012.