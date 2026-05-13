British Cypriot MP Nesil Caliskan has been appointed to a government post for the first time, being named by the country’s Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer as the parliamentary undersecretary of state for devolution, faith, and communities.

She was appointed to the role on Tuesday night and formally undertook her duties on Wednesday, and is now responsible for regional devolution in England, local authorities, investment zones and freeports, and matters related to faith, among other things.

In being appointed, she became the first British Turkish Cypriot to undertake a government role, and said of her appointment that “it is an honour to accept” the post.

“Having been a council leader, I know how important councils are to transforming their local communities. I will work tirelessly to deliver the government’s agenda and will continue to represent my constituents in Barking and Dagenham,” she said, in reference to her east London constituency.

Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman, meanwhile, said that “Caliskan’s new role in the British government is a source of great pride and significance for Turkish Cypriots living abroad”, and expressed his “appreciation” for her “years of dedicated public service”.

“Caliskan’s success sets an inspiring example for young generations of Turkish Cypriots and demonstrates the growing strength of the contribution which diverse communities in the United Kingdom make to democratic public life,” he said.

She replaced Miatta Fahnbulleh, who had resigned in an effort to urge Starmer to resign after the country’s ruling Labour Party lost almost 1,500 local councillors in last week’s local elections and lost control of the Welsh government for the first time since the creation of the Welsh devolved authority in 1999.

Thus far, more than 90 of the Labour Party’s 403 MPs have called on Starmer to resign, though he has thus far defied those calls, holding a 15-minute meeting with Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who is widely expected to challenge him for the party’s leadership, on Wednesday morning after having reportedly refused to speak to him after Tuesday’s cabinet meeting.

Starmer in parliament on Wednesday

In response, a letter purportedly having been signed by more than 100 Labour MPs was published, and while Caliskan’s name was not among the fellow signatories, fellow British Cypriot MP Bambos Charalambous’ name was.

However, at least one Labour MP whose name appeared among the signatories denied having signed it.

It is expected that Streeting may challenge Starmer for the party’s leadership as early as Thursday, while other potential candidates to replace Starmer, including Energy Secretary and former party leader Ed Miliband and undersecretary of state for the armed forces Al Carns, are said to be readying themselves for a leadership election.

One key name, Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, remains outside of parliament, having been blocked by the Labour Party’s national executive committee from standing in a by-election in the city’s Gorton and Denton constituency in February.

The seat had been held by the Labour Party, but the party’s chosen candidate Angeliki Stogia finished in third place in the by-election, which was won by the Green Party’s Hannah Spencer.