Asking prices for newly advertised British houses and apartments recorded an unusually large fall in the four weeks to July 11, as the men’s soccer World Cup and record temperatures distracted buyers who also face high borrowing costs, property website Rightmove said this week..
Prices for property put on sale dropped by 1.0 per cent, compared with the previous month, bigger than the average 0.2 per cent fall for the period over the past 10 years.
Rightmove also said:
- Asking prices were 0.4 per cent lower than a year earlier, after a 0.5 per cent annual drop in June
- The average two-year fixed mortgage interest rate fell to 4.92 per cent from 5.07 per cent in June but was up from 4.25 per cent in February
- Sales agreed in the first half of 2026 were 6 per cent below their level a year earlier but were similar to volumes in the first six months of 2024
- The number of homes available for sale fell 1 per cent compared to a year earlier but was close to a 12-year high for the time of year
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