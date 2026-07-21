Asking prices for newly advertised British houses and apartments recorded an ​unusually large fall in the four ‌weeks to July 11, as the men’s soccer World Cup and record temperatures distracted buyers who ​also face high borrowing costs, property ​website Rightmove said this week..

Prices for property ⁠put on sale dropped by 1.0 per cent, ​compared with the previous month, bigger than ​the average 0.2 per cent fall for the period over the past 10 years.

Rightmove also said: