Asking prices for newly advertised British houses and apartments recorded an ​unusually large fall in the four ‌weeks to July 11, as the men’s soccer World Cup and record temperatures distracted buyers who ​also face high borrowing costs, property ​website Rightmove said this week..

Prices for property ⁠put on sale dropped by 1.0 per cent, ​compared with the previous month, bigger than ​the average 0.2 per cent fall for the period over the past 10 years.

Rightmove also said:

  • Asking prices were ​0.4 per cent lower than a year earlier, ​after a 0.5 per cent annual drop in June
  • The average two-year ‌fixed ⁠mortgage interest rate fell to 4.92 per cent from 5.07 per cent in June but was up from 4.25 per cent in February
  • Sales agreed in the ​first half ​of 2026 ⁠were 6 per cent below their level a year earlier but were ​similar to volumes in the first ​six ⁠months of 2024
  • The number of homes available for sale fell 1 per cent compared to ⁠a ​year earlier but was close ​to a 12-year high for the time of year