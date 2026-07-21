The finance bosses at many of Britain’s biggest companies are more optimistic about ​the impact of artificial intelligence on their ‌businesses and a bit less worried about risks from geopolitics, according to a report published this week.

The survey ​of UK chief financial officers by ​accountancy firm Deloitte found 73 per cent were optimistic about ⁠AI improving their businesses’ performance, up from ​59 per cent at the end of last year and ​39 per cent two years ago.

The survey also showed:

  • The average rating on a scale of 0-100 about geopolitical concerns fell ​to 68 from 79 at the start of ​2026
  • Worries about poor productivity and weak competitiveness in the UK ‌economy ⁠were little changed at 63
  • Concerns about higher energy prices or disruption to energy services fell to 60 from 70 in the first quarter ​of 2026
  • “The ​global economy ⁠has so far weathered the shock from the conflict in Iran better ​than many had feared. However, concerns ​over ⁠geopolitics and domestic competitiveness remain elevated. CFOs continue to prioritise cost reduction and cash control in ⁠this environment,” ​Deloitte UK Chief Economist ​Debapratim De said
  • 58 CFOS were surveyed between July 1 and July ​13