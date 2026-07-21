Deep in nature, concerts perform with it, rather than using it as a backdrop

Away from the busy summer hotspots and loud late-night parties is a festival tucked away among tall pine trees. There, in the cool evening breeze found only in the mountains of Cyprus, soft melodies blend with the rustling leaves of pine trees and birdsong.

This is the Summer Music Festival 2026 in Kato Amiantos, created by pianist Manolis Neophytou in the back garden of his mountain home. From July to September, this festival brings concerts to the Forest Theatre spanning classical music, jazz, opera, film music, fairy tales and performances by both established and emerging musicians.

“It all started in 2022 with just one or two concerts,” he says. “The idea came to me because the house is buried in the forest, it’s beautiful there, and I believe music was born from nature. Every time I heard the wind pass through the leaves or birds chirping, I thought how wonderful it would be to hear music among them.”

He transformed the area behind his holiday home into an intimate concert venue, able to hold just 90 guests. The vision was to always let concerts fit into the landscape rather than reshape it.

“I wanted to keep the natural sounds as part of the performances and for the music to be gentle and not overpowering. This is why the festival doesn’t use sound systems – you hear the piano, the vocals, the instruments just as they are.”

This summer, the festival features 12 concerts, inviting audiences from around the island to the foothills of the Troodos mountains. Listeners sit in a semi-circle around the performers, framed by deep green forest, soft fairy lights and little else.

“The simplicity is intentional,” Manolis adds. “There is no intense lighting, so the moon and the stars shine above. The forest sounds have space to exist, and this creates a different dimension than concerts in ordinary theatres.

“When I play at the Forest Theatre, and I look at the moon and the pine trees, it gives me great inspiration to perform my piece in new ways. Performing artists have shared this too, and I think audiences feel just as moved by nature.”

But how easy is it to host concerts in the middle of the forest and bring instruments to an unlikely stage? Manolis thought of every little detail years in advance. When his house in Kato Amiantos was being built, he made sure there would not be any steps so he could easily carry instruments, chairs and wheel his big piano out.

“Practically, it is very difficult to bring a piano to the mountains, but it was my dream to host concerts and invite people, audiences and artists. I found a way to make it happen. I do everything myself, the piano tuning and wheeling it out with my son.

“My family is involved in the making of the festival as well,” he adds. “My son helps out with the tickets, my wife is in charge of bookings, and my daughter helps set up the space and arrange the seats. It’s a family affair!”

A flat pathway and the lack of steps also make it easy for older audiences and people with limited mobility to join the festival. Manolis says the walk to the theatre is straightforward, there’s plenty of space to park, and if needed, those with limited mobility can request to be dropped off directly at the theatre.

Once there, the festival’s concerts embrace a variety of music genres. He curates the programme, working closely with the musicians, always prioritising the quality of the performance.

The next concerts showcase both emerging talent and established performers. On Saturday, July 25, graduates of the Music School of Limassol pay tribute to Hadjidakis, Theodorakis, Xarchakos and Loizos, followed the next evening by soprano Theodora Rafti performing operatic masterpieces accompanied by Manolis.

Helping musicians in the earlier stages of their career is something Manolis takes seriously, remembering how hard it was for him to start. “I’m not going to lie,” he says, “it’s hard for any musician to make it in Cyprus after years of studying. It’s tough to know where to begin in organising a concert, finding a theatre, the money to rent it, or getting funding. I’ve experienced all that first-hand, so if I can extend a hand to the younger generation, I want to do it!”

Later concerts include a jazz evening, chamber music, multilingual performances, a fairy-tale presentation with live music, an opera night and an evening dedicated to cinema, where Manolis performs alongside screenings of classic films.

This concert’s programme, set for August 12, will include clips from Greek cinema alongside classics such as An Affair to Remember, Schindler’s List and Charlie Chaplin films, accompanied live on piano. Renowned musicians such as Vakia Stavrou, the Christos Yerolatsitis Trio, and Wolfgang Schroder will perform throughout August. Another concert by students of the Music School of Limassol will wrap up the festival on September 12.

Beyond the music, what makes the festival special, Manolis says, is the climate. “Being surrounded by fresh air and cool weather is something we need during the Cyprus summer. The carefully curated music programme of the festival allows us to unwind, enjoy nature and simply breathe.”

Plus, the festival offers some entertainment to those vacationing in the mountains. “Ending the evening with live music after dinner is the perfect summer night out,” Manolis concludes. “The Forest Theatre in Kato Amiantos is central to so many mountain villages – Troodos, Kyperounta, Platres and Pelendri.”

Just remember to take a light sweater with you. The evening breeze, or the music, is likely to give you goosebumps.

Summer Music Festival – Kato Amiantos

Summer Music Festival 2026 – Kato Amiantos

12 music nights from jazz and opera to rock, cinema and chamber music. Curated by Manolis Neophytou Until September 12. Forest Theatre, Kato Amiantos Forest. 8pm. Tel: 99-833944. Some presales available on SoldOut Tickets