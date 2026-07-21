Former Diko MP Nikos Kleanthous died on Tuesday at the age of 78.

Born in Larnaca in 1948, he was of Diko’s founding members in 1976 and was later appointed by Archbishop Makarios III’s restored government the following year to the committee investigating the circumstances surrounding the 1974 coup d’état.

He was elected to parliament in 1996, and became Diko’s deputy leader in 1998, before unsuccessfully standing to be party leader in 2006, being beaten by Marios Garoyian.

In total, he served three terms in parliament, before standing to be mayor of Larnaca in 2011, winning the endorsement of his own party and of Akel, but being beaten by Andreas Louroudjiatis.

After the 2011 election, he withdrew from frontline politics.