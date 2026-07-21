On one occasion, I came across a quote by Warren Buffett:

“If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.”

When I first read those words, I simply thought they sounded wise.

It wasn’t until years later that I truly understood their meaning.

I Used to Be the Person Who Was Always Glued to My Phone

A few years ago, I was just like many ordinary investors.

I worked during the day and spent my evenings studying the markets. Every morning, the first thing I did after waking up was check my account. Every night before going to bed, I refreshed the market one last time.

I still remember one evening when I was having dinner with my family. In the middle of the meal, I picked up my phone several times to check the market.

My wife smiled and asked,

“Are you spending time with us, or with the market?”

That simple question caught me off guard.

At that moment, I realized something important: investing is meant to improve your life, not become your life.

I began looking for another way

Later, I spent a great deal of time exploring various methods for wealth appreciation.

From traditional investments and automated strategies to AI-driven quantitative trading, I kept experimenting, hoping to find a solution that minimized manual effort while ensuring my assets continued to grow.

Then, by chance, I came across MoneySimpler.

At first, I was actually a bit hesitant.

After all, any new platform requires time to understand properly.

So, instead of rushing to invest a large amount, I decided to try it out for myself first.

My First Experience Was Simpler Than I Expected

After creating my account, I received the platform’s new user bonus and trial funds, giving me the opportunity to explore its AI-powered quantitative trading features before making a larger commitment.

The entire setup process was surprisingly straightforward.

Based on my own financial goals, I selected an AI-powered quantitative trading plan that suited my needs. Once everything was set up, the system began running automatically according to its predefined strategy.

There were no complicated steps and no need to constantly monitor the market or place trades manually.

Instead, I only needed to log in occasionally to check my account, review my asset performance, and keep track of my earnings.

What impressed me most wasn’t just the automation—it was the fact that I no longer had to organize my life around the market.

How did I start using MoneySimpler?

Many friends later ask me:

“Is it complicated?”

Actually, it only takes three steps

Step 1: Register an Account

Visit the official MoneySimpler platform to register an account. New users can claim a $10 sign-up bonus and $50 in trial funds to experience the AI-powered quantitative trading service for free.

Step 2: Select a trading plan that suits you

Choose a suitable AI-driven quantitative trading plan based on your capital allocation strategy and set up your asset allocation.

Basis Arbitrage Strategy: Invest $100, 2-day cycle, daily return of $4; total return at maturity is $100 principal + $8 profit.

Digital Asset Trend Following Strategy 2.25: Invest $600, 7-day cycle, daily return of $7.62; total return at maturity is $600 principal + $53.34 in returns.

Digital Asset Trend Following Strategy 2.2: Invest $1,000, 10-day cycle, daily return of $13.2, total return at maturity is $1,000 principal + $132 profit.

Crypto Statistical Arbitrage Strategy 2.5: Invest $5,200, 20-day cycle, daily return of $75.4, total return at maturity is $5,200 principal + $1,508 profit.

Cross-Exchange Arbitrage Strategy 3.6: Invest $10,000, 30-day cycle, daily return of $162, total return at maturity is $10,000 principal + $4,860 in returns.

Crypto Statistical Arbitrage Strategy 2.55:Invest $97,000, 45-day cycle, daily return of $1,891.50, total return at maturity is $97,000 principal + $85,117 in returns.

For more strategy details, please visit the MoneySimpler website.

The platform supports a variety of trading strategies, allowing you to get started without requiring complex trading experience.

Step 3: Activate AI Automation

Once the plan is selected, the AI ​​system operates automatically based on preset strategies, settling returns daily while continuously analyzing market fluctuations.

Users can view their account status, earnings history, and asset details at any time; the system handles all other processes automatically.

MoneySimpler has brought me more than just returns

As time goes by, I increasingly realize that the greatest value of MoneySimpler lies in more than just the daily returns.

Instead, it has changed my investment habits.

In the past, I used to think that investing meant constant analysis, decision-making, and trading.

Now, I prefer to devote my time to family, work, and living my life, while entrusting asset management to smarter, more efficient methods.

I understand that no investment can guarantee a specific outcome.

Markets will always fluctuate.

But at the very least, I have finally found an approach to asset management that better aligns with the rhythm of my life.

Ready to get started? Create your Money Simpler account today, claim your new user rewards, and experience AI-powered quantitative trading.

Official Website: https://moneysimpler.com/

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