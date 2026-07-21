Travere Therapeutics spent the first half of 2026 converting a single approved medicine into a broader commercial and pipeline story. A rare-disease drugmaker built around FILSPARI, its treatment for two serious kidney conditions, Travere reached full approval in a new indication, posted its first quarter of non-GAAP profitability, and struck a licensing deal for an early-stage candidate.

Travere ranks among the largest disclosed equity positions in Armistice Capital’s most recent 13F filing, which places the stock within the fund’s broader institutional portfolio of health-care holdings.

A second approval

The turning point came on April 13, when the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval of FILSPARI (sparsentan) for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, or FSGS, in patients aged 8 and older who do not have nephrotic syndrome. It was the first and only FDA-approved medicine for FSGS, a disease that scars the kidney’s filtering units and can progress to kidney failure.

Travere estimates that more than 30,000 people in the United States have FSGS without nephrotic syndrome, and more than 100,000 across both FSGS and IgA nephropathy, the condition for which FILSPARI first won accelerated approval in 2023 and full approval in 2024.

Sparsentan is a dual endothelin and angiotensin receptor antagonist taken once daily, a mechanism that targets two pathways involved in kidney damage. The approval rested on the Phase 3 DUPLEX study, which showed a 46% reduction in proteinuria (protein leakage into the urine, a marker of kidney injury) from baseline at Week 108, compared with 30% for irbesartan, a standard blood-pressure medicine used as the comparator.

Among patients without nephrotic syndrome, the reductions were 48% versus 27%. Because no therapy had previously been cleared specifically for FSGS, patients and physicians had relied on off-label blood-pressure drugs and immunosuppressants.

First profit

By the first quarter of 2026, the commercial effect was visible in the financials. FILSPARI generated $105.2 million in U.S. net product sales, an 88% increase from the same period a year earlier. That growth pushed Travere to non-GAAP net income of $4.1 million, its first quarter of non-GAAP profitability, reversing a loss in the prior-year period. Total revenue reached $127.2 million. Much of the momentum still traces to IgA nephropathy, where FILSPARI won accelerated approval in 2023 and full approval in 2024 on the strength of the confirmatory PROTECT study; the FSGS clearance now opens a second addressable population against the same commercial infrastructure.

The move from an accumulating loss to non-GAAP profit is a threshold event for a single-product commercial biotech. The non-GAAP profit suggests the FILSPARI launch is beginning to support operating leverage, though Travere still needs to prove that growth can translate into durable GAAP profitability.

Building the pipeline

On June 2, Travere signaled its next phase with a licensing agreement with Everest Medicines for civorebrutinib, an experimental BTK inhibitor also known as EVER001 that is being studied in rare kidney diseases.

Travere agreed to pay $112.5 million upfront, with additional milestone payments that could exceed $1 billion across as many as five indications, plus tiered royalties; the licensed rights cover markets outside China and certain other parts of Asia. For a company whose value has rested largely on one commercial drug, the agreement adds an earlier-stage pipeline candidate in the same therapeutic area of rare kidney disease.

The FSGS clearance also broadened FILSPARI’s reach into pediatric patients, since the label covers those aged 8 and older, a group with especially limited options in a disease that often begins in childhood.

Investor context

Travere’s shareholder base includes index managers and specialist health-care investors alike, with holders such as Vanguard, Janus Henderson, Fidelity, BlackRock, and Perceptive Advisors appearing in recent filings alongside hedge funds including Armistice Capital.

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