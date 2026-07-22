Marking ten years of creative collaboration, isnotgallery and Almyra Hotel present the group art exhibition Temporary Forever, opening this Saturday, July 25, at the Paphos hotel. The collaboration returns every summer, and this regular, consistent date touches on the theme of this year’s showcase.

The exhibition’s concept relays that summer never stays yet returns, regularly. “Every year it comes as if it were the first time and leaves as if it were the last,” say organisers. “This repetition, the summer that returns, identical and different each time, is, perhaps, the most honest image of the work of art itself. A work is created within a specific moment, for specific reasons. And yet it aspires to surpass everything: to remain, to remember, to mean something beyond the moment of its creation.

“The temporary, then, is not the opposite of the permanent. It is the only way we know to confirm the latter. This very coexistence of the ephemeral with the permanent is the core of the exhibition.”

The showcased pieces have been curated by Andros Efstathiou, presenting works by diverse artists. They include James Franco, Savvas Christodoulides, Stelios Votsis, SIMEK, Fikos, Elysia Athanatou, Panikos Tempriotis, Charoula Nikolaidou, Alekos Fassianos, Mariella Billitsa, Maria Kofterou, Elena Tsigaridou, Souzana Petri, Andreas Skoufaris, Stavros Antonopoulos, Antonis Tziaridis and Konstantinos Stefanou. Viewers will be able to explore the exhibition until late summer as it wraps up on September 6.

Temporary Forever

Group exhibition by Almyra Hotel and isnotgallery. July 25-Septeber 6. Almyra Hotel, Paphos. Opening night: 8.30pm. Tel: 99-569498, 26-888700. www.isnotgallery.com, www.almyra.com