Only a few days remain until Windcraft Music Fest returns to the village of Katydata, Solea, from July 24 to 26 July for its 12th edition, once again transforming the village into a vibrant hub of music, creativity and cultural exchange.

With wind instruments at its core, the festival presents a rich three-day programme featuring concerts, performances, workshops, installations and participatory activities for all ages. Artists from Cyprus and abroad will come together in Katydata, taking audiences on a diverse musical journey that brings together jazz, Balkan music, musical traditions from around the world and contemporary artistic expression.

This year’s edition features international artists, original collaborations and a strong presence from Cyprus’ music scene. Alongside the main concert programme, visitors will also enjoy an extensive free parallel programme of workshops, exhibitions, interactive installations and community activities that highlight the festival’s unique character and its close connection with the local community.

Ticket pre-sale continues until Thursday, July 23, at midnight via www.windcraftmusicfest.com/tickets. Tickets will also be available at the festival entrance during the event, subject to availability, at door-sale prices.

12th Windcraft Music Fest

Three-day music festival with concerts from global and local artists, workshops, installations, exhibitions and more. July 24-26. Katydata village, Nicosia district. www.windcraftmusicfest.com