Paphos has been named the world’s best destination for sunrise and sunset views in a ranking from the European photo-printing company Cewe, the Paphos regional tourism board (Etap) shared on Thursday.

The ranking was chosen by Cewe in partnership with the travel and wildlife photographer Bella Falk. It was highlighted in the Travel + Leisure magazine on Wednesday, which also pointed out that Cyprus is one of the magazine’s top 50 places to travel to in 2026.

Locations were considered for their “visual impact, variety, accessibility and composition opportunities”, according to Cewe.

The company said Paphos has especially appealing sunsets due to its “west-facing coastline and dramatic scenery”. It specifically listed the “sweeping seascapes” of Petra tou Romiou, known as Aphrodite’s Rock, the Paphos Castle and the Erdo III shipwreck as locations for strong sunsets.

Paphos’ sunsets combine “light, the sea, mythology, history, and the destination’s distinctive landscape”, Etap Paphos executive director Nasos Hatzigeorgiou said.

He said that the Travel + Leisure recognition will strengthen Paphos’ position in overseas markets.

In its statement, Etap Paphos said the recognition furthers its strategy of promoting experiences in the region “beyond the traditional sun-and-sea model”.

In addition to the locations listed by Cewe, the tourism board also highlighted the Akamas Peninsula, Latchi, Polis and Pomos as locations to view sunrises and sunsets with “light, colours, landscapes and sensory appeal”.