The Paphos regional tourism board (Etap Paphos) announced on Tuesday that its “Paphos – Unleash Your Senses” campaign has secured two industry awards, recognising the region’s long-term strategy to promote itself as an international tourism destination.

The campaign received a gold award at the Cyprus Tourism Awards 2025 in the Strategy & Innovation – Timeless Presence category and a bronze award at the Marketing Achievements Awards 2025 in the Integrated Marketing category.

The tourism board said the awards represented recognition not only of an individual promotional campaign but also of a wider collaborative model developed over the past seven years.

The strategy was built around a shared long-term vision bringing together public and private sector partners to promote the Paphos region under a unified destination marketing approach.

The board said the initiative was the first organised effort in Cyprus to successfully unite public authorities and private businesses behind a single destination marketing strategy.

It added that the partnership had become a benchmark for how collective action could improve a destination’s competitiveness in international tourism markets.

The campaign’s success was attributed to the contribution of all partners and stakeholders involved, including the Paphos Regional Board of Tourism, the Cyprus Hotel Association’s Paphos district branch, Hermes Airports, Eurobank, participating hotels and other supporting organisations.

Special recognition was also given to AZTECH, the agency responsible for the strategic planning and implementation of the campaign.

The board said the agency’s expertise had played an important role in continuously developing and strengthening the international presence of the Paphos region.

“These distinctions carry deep significance as they celebrate more than just a successful advertising campaign,” the tourism board said.

It added that the awards highlighted the importance of a sustained approach based on cooperation and shared objectives rather than short-term promotional activity.

The recognition comes as Paphos continues efforts to position itself as a year-round, modern, sustainable and smart tourism destination.

The tourism board said the awards would provide further motivation to continue the collaboration between partners and maintain efforts to enhance the region’s international profile.

“Elevating the profile of Paphos as a year-round highly modern, sustainable and smart travel destination remains an ongoing effort that relies entirely on the continued commitment and contribution of all partners,” the board said.