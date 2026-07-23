The public school system must become more student-centred, place greater emphasis on critical thinking and creativity, and better adapt to the needs of every child, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou said on Thursday.

Speaking during a meeting with the top-performing students in the 2026 university entrance examinations, Michaelidou said the education ministry was committed to reducing the curriculum, limiting the need for private tutoring and expanding full-day schooling.

“Our goal is to reduce the amount of material students have to study, lessen the need for private lessons, offer more opportunities for full-day schools and, above all, make schools more attractive,” she said.

The minister congratulated the students on their success and invited them to share ideas on how schools could be improved, saying they were best placed to advise the ministry after spending around 13 years in the education system.

Several students called for changes to the way pupils are assessed.

Christos Kalyvitis, who secured a place to study mathematics at the University of Cyprus, proposed reducing the number of non-exam subjects in the final year of secondary school.

Nikolas Christou, who will study French and European Studies, and Marilia Constantinou, who secured a place in accounting, finance and economics, both argued that non-exam subjects should carry less weight in the overall assessment.

Chara Orfanou, who will study medicine, said greater emphasis should be placed on examined subjects, while Marina Hadjimichael, who secured a place at the University of Cyprus law school, highlighted the heavy workload in the classical studies stream, particularly in history and ancient Greek.

Achilleas Papadimitriou, who will study computer science, said schools should become more student-centred and focus on equipping pupils with practical skills rather than simply preparing them for examinations.

Medical student Giorgos Lipertis called for pupils’ individual talents to be recognised and suggested setting less predictable examination questions, particularly in Greek composition, to encourage critical thinking instead of memorisation.

Petros Nikolaou, who also secured a place in medicine, said schools should place greater emphasis on character development and moral values, while calling for improved school infrastructure in Paphos.

Several students also praised opportunities offered through Erasmus+ and other European programmes, saying they had broadened their horizons and exposed them to different cultures and ways of thinking.

Michaelidou said the ministry would examine the students’ proposals, particularly calls for a lighter curriculum and greater emphasis on critical thinking and creativity rather than rote learning.

She added that public schools should support children’s overall development by helping them build relationships, socialise and develop their personalities, rather than focusing solely on academic achievement.

Michaelidou said the ministry would examine the students’ proposals, particularly calls for a lighter curriculum and greater emphasis on critical thinking and creativity rather than rote learning

Addressing students who did not secure their preferred university place, Michaelidou said there were many alternative academic and professional paths available.

“This is not the end,” she said. “Many opportunities lie ahead, whether through trying again or choosing a different path.”

She urged all students to continue pursuing their ambitions.

“My only advice is never stop dreaming and never stop trying,” she said. “Nothing is impossible. Don’t let anyone convince you otherwise.”