Two people were injured after a motorcycle collided with a tree in the Paphos district, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday, with a 22-year-old male rider and a 21-year-old male passenger travelling between Polis Chrysochous and the Aphrodite Baths.

The motorcycle veered off the road and into a tree, with both men being taken to hospital for treatment.

The 22-year-old is said to be in a serious condition, while the 21-year-old’s condition is said to “not be of concern”.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.